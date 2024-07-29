Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Price Target Raised to $18.00

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Free Report) had its target price increased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BMBL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Bumble from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Bumble from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Bumble from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Bumble from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Bumble from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $15.14.

Shares of Bumble stock opened at $9.13 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.71 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Bumble has a 12-month low of $8.65 and a 12-month high of $18.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.35.

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.12. Bumble had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $267.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.41 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Bumble will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Mather sold 7,492 shares of Bumble stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.41, for a total value of $85,483.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,232.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Bumble by 98.6% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bumble by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Bumble during the 4th quarter worth $162,000. FourWorld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bumble during the 1st quarter worth $165,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bumble during the 4th quarter worth $215,000. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates apps, including Bumble, a dating app built with women at the center, where women make the first move; Badoo, the web and mobile free-to-use dating app; Official app where users connect their profile with that of their partner enabling a shared, linked product experience; Bumble BFF and Bumble Bizz Modes that have a format similar to the date mode requiring users to set up profiles and matching users through yes and no votes, similar to the dating platform; and Bumble for Friends, a friendship app where people in all stages of life can meet people nearby and create meaningful platonic connections, as well as Fruitz app is centered around encouraging honesty and transparency by sharing dating intentions from the first touch point.

