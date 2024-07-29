CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Short Interest Up 29.9% in July

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,600 shares, an increase of 29.9% from the June 30th total of 53,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 147,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
CaixaBank Trading Down 1.8 %
Shares of CAIXY traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $1.93. 77,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,017. CaixaBank has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $2.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.68.
About CaixaBank
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than CaixaBank
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Survey: Top 175 Fittest Retirement Locations in America
- Insider Selling Explained: Can it Inform Your Investing Choices?
- Kimberly-Clark Stock Dips and a Buying Opportunity Emerges
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Leading Gold Stock Shines With Q2 2024 Earnings Release
Receive News & Ratings for CaixaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CaixaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.