CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Short Interest Up 29.9% in July

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 69,600 shares, an increase of 29.9% from the June 30th total of 53,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 147,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

CaixaBank Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of CAIXY traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $1.93. 77,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,017. CaixaBank has a 12 month low of $1.21 and a 12 month high of $2.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.68.

Get CaixaBank alerts:

About CaixaBank

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It also provides solutions related to security, protection, internationalization, and financing; traditional financial advice, independent advice, and broker services; asset management; liquidity management; capital markets, cash management, project finance, asset finance, and M&A services; and various financial services and solutions to public and private sector institutions, as well as distributes non-life and life risk insurance policies; and private banking services.

Receive News & Ratings for CaixaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CaixaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.