Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Reaches New 12-Month High at $41.08

Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.08 and last traded at $40.23, with a volume of 30411 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.60.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Camden National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st.

Get Camden National alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CAC

Camden National Stock Down 1.4 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $585.13 million, a P/E ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $33.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.94.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.72 million. Camden National had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 10.66%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Camden National Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Camden National Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th. Camden National’s payout ratio is currently 55.81%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Camden National by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,236,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,542,000 after buying an additional 135,944 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Camden National by 2,990.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 38,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 37,319 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Camden National by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 239,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,027,000 after purchasing an additional 28,007 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in Camden National by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 109,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,612,000 after purchasing an additional 17,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Camden National by 95.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 29,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $997,000 after purchasing an additional 14,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

About Camden National

(Get Free Report)

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Camden National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camden National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.