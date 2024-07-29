Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK) Short Interest Update

Capital Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBNK – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 241,700 shares, an increase of 12.8% from the June 30th total of 214,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 9.8 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Capital Bancorp

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 437,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,103,000 after buying an additional 4,019 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 111,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,694,000 after buying an additional 29,147 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 3.5% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 101,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,110,000 after buying an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in Capital Bancorp by 8.1% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 82,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,709,000 after buying an additional 6,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Capital Bancorp by 6.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 59,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 3,331 shares during the last quarter. 56.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital Bancorp Trading Down 3.6 %

CBNK traded down $0.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.95. 33,383 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,483. Capital Bancorp has a one year low of $18.56 and a one year high of $26.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $346.56 million, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.82.

Capital Bancorp Increases Dividend

Capital Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CBNK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Capital Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $57.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.70 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Capital Bancorp will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Capital Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 5th. Capital Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens upgraded shares of Capital Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of Capital Bancorp from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Hovde Group boosted their target price on shares of Capital Bancorp from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th.

About Capital Bancorp

Capital Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital Bank, N.A. that provides various banking products and services to businesses, not-for-profit associations, and entrepreneurs in Maryland, Virginia, and the District of Columbia. It operates through Commercial Banking, Capital Bank Home Loans, and OpenSky segments.

