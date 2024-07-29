Capital One Financial’s (COF) Sector Perform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada restated their sector perform rating on shares of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $150.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

COF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $159.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Capital One Financial from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $189.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $155.00 to $154.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Capital One Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $145.89.

Shares of COF stock opened at $149.36 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $139.34 and its 200-day moving average is $138.88. The stock has a market cap of $56.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.46. Capital One Financial has a 52-week low of $88.23 and a 52-week high of $153.35.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $9.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial will post 13.17 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 18.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,246,810.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,833.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total transaction of $1,246,810.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,833.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $2,416,529.44. Following the sale, the insider now owns 47,081 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,726,933.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,311 shares of company stock worth $8,274,640. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Capital One Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Security Advisor Inc. boosted its position in Capital One Financial by 2.4% in the first quarter. Financial Security Advisor Inc. now owns 3,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 16,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,435,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 718 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 2.8% during the first quarter. Smith Chas P & Associates PA Cpas now owns 2,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 3.6% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

About Capital One Financial

(Get Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

