Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) CFO Sells $9,130,976.30 in Stock

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total transaction of $9,130,976.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,641 shares in the company, valued at $15,157,760.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Carlisle Companies Trading Up 0.4 %
NYSE CSL traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $426.24. 393,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,949. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $235.79 and a one year high of $443.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $416.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $382.44. The stock has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.50.
Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.40. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 27.88% and a return on equity of 31.65%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.18 earnings per share. Carlisle Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.58 EPS for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $455.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $423.00.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSL. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,158 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,610,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,180 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 930 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 17,554 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,484,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.
