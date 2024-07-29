Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) CFO Sells $9,130,976.30 in Stock

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) CFO Kevin P. Zdimal sold 21,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.29, for a total transaction of $9,130,976.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,641 shares in the company, valued at $15,157,760.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Carlisle Companies Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE CSL traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $426.24. 393,627 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,949. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a one year low of $235.79 and a one year high of $443.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $416.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $382.44. The stock has a market cap of $19.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.50.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The conglomerate reported $6.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.84 by $0.40. Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 27.88% and a return on equity of 31.65%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.18 earnings per share. Carlisle Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 20.58 EPS for the current year.

Carlisle Companies Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Carlisle Companies in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $455.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $375.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Carlisle Companies from $412.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $423.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Carlisle Companies

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carlisle Companies

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSL. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,158 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,610,000 after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,180 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 9,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,819,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 930 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 17,554 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,484,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Carlisle Companies Incorporated operates as a manufacturer and supplier of building envelope products and solutions in the United States, Europe, North America, Asia and the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Carlisle Construction Materials and Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.