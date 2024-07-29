Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Price Target Raised to $444.00

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $420.00 to $444.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 14.43% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $342.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. StockNews.com cut Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $405.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Casey’s General Stores from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $410.22.

Casey’s General Stores Trading Down 0.8 %

CASY traded down $3.16 during trading on Monday, reaching $388.00. 100,122 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 288,323. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $360.95 and its 200 day moving average is $323.84. Casey’s General Stores has a 12 month low of $238.44 and a 12 month high of $401.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.80.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 11th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.64. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Casey’s General Stores will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CASY. Park Place Capital Corp purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank & Trust Co bought a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Casey’s General Stores in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 85.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Casey’s General Stores Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Featured Articles

