Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Short Interest Up 54.7% in July

Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, a growth of 54.7% from the June 30th total of 1,170,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 305,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.9 days.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $55,411.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,354,696.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 2,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total value of $55,411.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,354,696.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel Bradbury sold 23,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.64, for a total transaction of $574,678.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $245,931.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,059 shares of company stock worth $688,627 in the last quarter. Insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Castle Biosciences alerts:

Institutional Trading of Castle Biosciences

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in shares of Castle Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $263,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,585,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,219,000 after buying an additional 103,503 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 130.7% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 210,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,669,000 after buying an additional 119,443 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,232,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,595,000 after buying an additional 4,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Castle Biosciences by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,439,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,311,000 after buying an additional 11,967 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research note on Friday, July 5th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSTL opened at $21.13 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $21.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 9.25 and a quick ratio of 9.02. Castle Biosciences has a one year low of $12.07 and a one year high of $25.91.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.28. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 12.28% and a negative return on equity of 7.91%. The firm had revenue of $72.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.34 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Castle Biosciences will post -1.66 EPS for the current year.

About Castle Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, provides testing solutions for the diagnosis and treatment of dermatologic cancers, Barrett's esophagus, uveal melanoma, and mental health conditions. It offers DecisionDx-Melanoma, a risk stratification gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify the risk of metastasis for patients diagnosed with invasive cutaneous melanoma; DecisionDx-SCC, a proprietary risk stratification GEP test for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma; MyPath Melanoma, a test used for patients with difficult-to-diagnose melanocytic lesions; and TissueCypher, a spatial omics test to predict future development of high-grade dysplasia and/or esophageal cancer in patients with non-dysplastic, indefinite dysplasia, or low-grade dysplasia Barrett's esophagus.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Castle Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Castle Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.