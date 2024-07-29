Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Shares Sold by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report) by 79.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 888,499 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC owned about 0.13% of Catalent worth $12,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Catalent by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,639,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,655,000 after buying an additional 376,931 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Catalent by 240.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 40,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after buying an additional 28,410 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Catalent by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 726,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,644,000 after buying an additional 18,752 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Catalent by 403.3% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 20,273 shares during the period. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Catalent by 2,792.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 516,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,150,000 after purchasing an additional 498,540 shares during the period.

Get Catalent alerts:

Catalent Price Performance

CTLT stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $58.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,668,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204,935. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.16. Catalent, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.80 and a 52-week high of $60.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.36). Catalent had a negative return on equity of 2.73% and a negative net margin of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Catalent, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTLT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Catalent in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Catalent from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $63.50 price objective on shares of Catalent in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.65.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Catalent

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Catalent news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 1,401 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $76,018.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,118,678.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Catalent news, CFO Matti Masanovich sold 2,993 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $169,822.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,840.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Ricky Hopson sold 1,401 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $76,018.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,678.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Profile

(Free Report)

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Biologics, and Pharma and Consumer Health. The Biologics segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing for biologic proteins, cell gene, and other nucleic acid therapies; pDNA, iPSCs, oncolytic viruses, and vaccines; formulation, development, and manufacturing for parenteral dose forms, including vials, prefilled syringes, and cartridges; and analytical development and testing services for large molecules.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CTLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Catalent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Catalent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.