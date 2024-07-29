Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Hits New 52-Week High at $187.01

Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $187.01 and last traded at $185.34, with a volume of 507010 shares. The stock had previously closed at $186.46.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CBOE. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $206.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $215.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $197.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $189.09.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $175.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.11 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.11. Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 20.05%. The company had revenue of $502.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.80 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Cboe Global Markets’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.97%.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,074,625. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Cboe Global Markets news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 51,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,074,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dave Howson sold 2,392 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.22, for a total transaction of $450,222.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,386,817.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,992 shares of company stock worth $2,170,463. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 52,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289 shares during the last quarter. Burney Co. lifted its position in Cboe Global Markets by 59.9% in the second quarter. Burney Co. now owns 5,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 2,102 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

