CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Bought by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 518.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 208,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 175,121 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned about 0.07% of CBRE Group worth $20,316,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CBRE. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at $844,000. Natixis increased its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 55,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,350,000 after buying an additional 22,464 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in CBRE Group in the first quarter worth approximately $1,118,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 1,730.4% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 394,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,550,000 after purchasing an additional 372,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. 98.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRE Group Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of CBRE Group stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $110.99. 1,434,477 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,674,925. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $34.01 billion, a PE ratio of 34.44 and a beta of 1.40. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.63 and a twelve month high of $112.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.31 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.74%. CBRE Group’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CBRE. StockNews.com lowered shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI raised CBRE Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered their target price on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.86.

CBRE Group Company Profile



CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

