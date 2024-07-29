Ceeto Capital Group LLC Grows Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Ceeto Capital Group LLC grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 20.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Ceeto Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 70.7% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total value of $3,091,482.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.94, for a total value of $2,574,828.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,546,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,757,319.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMD shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $176.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.97.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $139.99. The stock had a trading volume of 49,435,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,984,088. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $163.12 and its 200 day moving average is $168.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.27 billion, a PE ratio of 205.87, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.68. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.11 and a twelve month high of $227.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

