Ceeto Capital Group LLC Grows Stake in Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS)

Ceeto Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS – Free Report) by 35.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 260,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,000 shares during the quarter. Ceeto Capital Group LLC owned about 0.40% of Ondas worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Ondas during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ondas during the fourth quarter worth about $177,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ondas during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ondas by 10.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,085,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 196,568 shares during the last quarter. 37.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Ondas Stock Up 6.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ ONDS traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.06. 177,817 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,634. Ondas Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.31 and a 52-week high of $1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.25 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.99.
Ondas Company Profile
Ondas Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides private wireless, drone, and automated data solutions. It operates in two segments, Ondas Networks and Ondas Autonomous Systems. The company designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports FullMAX, a software defined radio (SDR) platform for wide-area broadband networks.
