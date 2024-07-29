Ceeto Capital Group LLC Increases Stake in Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR)

Ceeto Capital Group LLC raised its position in Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Free Report) by 74.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 237,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,000 shares during the period. Ceeto Capital Group LLC owned 0.25% of Vertex Energy worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, RPO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 42.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on VTNR shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Vertex Energy to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Vertex Energy in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

Vertex Energy Price Performance

NASDAQ:VTNR traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.87. 814,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,539,663. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.97 and a 200 day moving average of $1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Vertex Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.58 and a 1-year high of $5.40.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $695.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $672.52 million. Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 4.50% and a negative return on equity of 45.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.58) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Energy, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Energy Profile

Vertex Energy, Inc, an energy transition company, that focuses on the production and distribution of conventional and alternative fuels. The company engages in refining and distributing petroleum products comprising the mobile refinery and related operations. It sells ferrous and non-ferrous recyclable metal products, and markets Group III base oils and other petroleum-based products, as well as provides transportation and marine salvage services.

