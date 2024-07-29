Ceeto Capital Group LLC Invests $647,000 in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Ceeto Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $647,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ADM. Cherry Tree Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADM traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $63.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,048,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,101,253. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.74. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 12 month low of $50.72 and a 12 month high of $87.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.98.

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $21.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 35.09%.

Separately, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $64.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.43.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 6,904 shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total transaction of $419,279.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $519,545.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company engages in the procurement, transportation, storage, processing, and merchandising of agricultural commodities, ingredients, flavors, and solutions in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

