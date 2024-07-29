Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Shares Sold by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,393 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Centene were worth $1,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in Centene by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Centene by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 351,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,059,000 after purchasing an additional 64,693 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Centene by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Centene by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.63% of the company’s stock.

Centene stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $73.32. 1,153,315 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,449,588. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.70. The firm has a market cap of $39.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.50. Centene Co. has a 1 year low of $60.83 and a 1 year high of $81.42.

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.02). Centene had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business had revenue of $39.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Centene from $91.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Centene from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Centene in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Centene in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.86.

In other news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $620,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 300,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,313,710.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Christopher J. Coughlin sold 878 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $67,386.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.62, for a total value of $620,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 300,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,313,710.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children's health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

