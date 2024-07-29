Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Sets New 1-Year High at $26.00

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.00 and last traded at $25.88, with a volume of 2378 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.86.

Central Pacific Financial Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $698.98 million, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.13.

Insider Transactions at Central Pacific Financial

In other news, Director Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $75,559.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,708,343.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Central Pacific Financial

About Central Pacific Financial

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPF. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Central Pacific Financial by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 547,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,773,000 after acquiring an additional 54,361 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 359.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 462,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,140,000 after purchasing an additional 362,232 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 842,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,583,000 after purchasing an additional 20,929 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,248,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,562,000 after purchasing an additional 112,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Central Pacific Financial by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,075 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

