Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Sets New 1-Year High at $26.00

Central Pacific Financial Corp. (NYSE:CPF – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.00 and last traded at $25.88, with a volume of 2378 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.86.
The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $698.98 million, a PE ratio of 12.61 and a beta of 1.13.
In other news, Director Agnes Catherine Ngo sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $75,559.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 75,357 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,708,343.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.
Central Pacific Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Central Pacific Bank that provides a range of commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers various deposit products and services, including checking, savings and time deposits, cash management and digital banking, trust, and retail brokerage services, as well as money market accounts and certificates of deposit.
