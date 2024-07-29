CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) Given New C$9.25 Price Target at National Bankshares

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$7.00 to C$9.25 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$5.85 to C$8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Raymond James boosted their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$6.75 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TD Securities upped their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on CES Energy Solutions from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CES Energy Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.53.

CES Energy Solutions stock traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting C$8.04. The stock had a trading volume of 388,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 532,767. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.16. The stock has a market cap of C$1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.41. CES Energy Solutions has a 12 month low of C$2.75 and a 12 month high of C$8.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$7.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.70.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C$0.08. CES Energy Solutions had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The company had revenue of C$588.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$555.63 million. Research analysts predict that CES Energy Solutions will post 0.7197861 EPS for the current year.

In other CES Energy Solutions news, Senior Officer Matthew Stephen Bell sold 26,146 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.54, for a total transaction of C$197,140.84. In other news, Senior Officer Kenneth Earl Zinger acquired 200,000 shares of CES Energy Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$7.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,405,600.00. Also, Senior Officer Matthew Stephen Bell sold 26,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.54, for a total transaction of C$197,140.84. Insiders sold 106,043 shares of company stock valued at $788,155 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, implement, and manufacture of advanced consumable fluids and specialty chemicals in the United States and Canada. The company provides solutions for drill-bit, point of completion and stimulation, wellhead and pump-jack, and pipeline and midstream markets.

