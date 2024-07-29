CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Short Interest Update

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 855,400 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the June 30th total of 755,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on CEVA from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.
CEVA Stock Down 2.3 %
CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.06). CEVA had a negative net margin of 12.91% and a negative return on equity of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $22.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.06 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that CEVA will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at CEVA
In related news, Director Louis Silver sold 3,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $81,512.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,734.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CEVA
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CEVA. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CEVA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of CEVA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CEVA by 13,776.3% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 180,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 179,643 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of CEVA by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CEVA by 122.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.
About CEVA
CEVA, Inc provides silicon and software IP solutions to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. Its 5G mobile and infrastructure products include Ceva-XC vector digital signal processors (DSPs) for 5G handsets, 5G RAN, and general-purpose baseband processing; PentaG-RAN, an open ran platform for base station and radio; and PentaG2 – 5G NR modem platform for UE, as well as for non-handset 5G vertical markets, such as fixed wireless access, industry 4.0, robotics, and AR/VR devices.
