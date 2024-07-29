CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) Short Interest Update

CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 855,400 shares, a growth of 13.2% from the June 30th total of 755,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 140,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.1 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Roth Mkm reduced their price target on CEVA from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

Get CEVA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CEVA

CEVA Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of CEVA stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $20.10. 115,620 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 138,285. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.75 and a 200 day moving average of $20.86. CEVA has a fifty-two week low of $16.38 and a fifty-two week high of $27.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $473.96 million, a PE ratio of -38.91 and a beta of 1.15.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.06). CEVA had a negative net margin of 12.91% and a negative return on equity of 5.70%. The firm had revenue of $22.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.06 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that CEVA will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at CEVA

In related news, Director Louis Silver sold 3,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $81,512.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,734.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CEVA

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CEVA. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CEVA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $474,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of CEVA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CEVA by 13,776.3% in the fourth quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 180,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,110,000 after purchasing an additional 179,643 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of CEVA by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CEVA by 122.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

About CEVA

(Get Free Report)

CEVA, Inc provides silicon and software IP solutions to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. Its 5G mobile and infrastructure products include Ceva-XC vector digital signal processors (DSPs) for 5G handsets, 5G RAN, and general-purpose baseband processing; PentaG-RAN, an open ran platform for base station and radio; and PentaG2 – 5G NR modem platform for UE, as well as for non-handset 5G vertical markets, such as fixed wireless access, industry 4.0, robotics, and AR/VR devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CEVA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CEVA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.