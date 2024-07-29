Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stock Price Up 3.7% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.7% during trading on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $381.65 and last traded at $381.11. 1,053,904 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 1,470,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $367.62.

The company reported $8.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.98 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.59 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.05 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHTR. Raymond James lowered Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $335.00 to $285.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Charter Communications from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Charter Communications from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $367.75.

Institutional Trading of Charter Communications

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in Charter Communications by 0.5% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $54.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $295.14.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

