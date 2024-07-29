Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Stock Price Up 3.7% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Posted by on Jul 29th, 2024

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTRGet Free Report)’s share price shot up 3.7% during trading on Monday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $381.65 and last traded at $381.11. 1,053,904 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average session volume of 1,470,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $367.62.

The company reported $8.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.98 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $13.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.59 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.05 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHTR. Raymond James lowered Charter Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Charter Communications from $335.00 to $285.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Charter Communications from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Pivotal Research upped their target price on Charter Communications from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Charter Communications from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $367.75.

Read Our Latest Report on Charter Communications

Institutional Trading of Charter Communications

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aspiriant LLC raised its holdings in Charter Communications by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Charter Communications by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd grew its position in Charter Communications by 0.5% during the first quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 8,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Charter Communications Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $54.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $295.14.

Charter Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.