Chartwell Retirement Residences (CSH.UN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on August 15th

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.051 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of CSH.UN opened at C$13.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 275.11, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.44. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a fifty-two week low of C$9.59 and a fifty-two week high of C$13.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.85 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.47. The firm has a market cap of C$3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.71 and a beta of 1.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on CSH.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. TD Securities set a C$16.00 target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Desjardins set a C$15.50 price target on Chartwell Retirement Residences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. National Bankshares set a C$15.00 price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.25.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

