Cheelee (CHEEL) Trading 0.5% Lower Over Last Week

Cheelee (CHEEL) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. Over the last week, Cheelee has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Cheelee token can now be purchased for about $22.04 or 0.00032776 BTC on popular exchanges. Cheelee has a total market capitalization of $426.34 million and approximately $7.12 million worth of Cheelee was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cheelee Token Profile

Cheelee was first traded on July 2nd, 2022. Cheelee’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,346,282 tokens. Cheelee’s official website is cheelee.io. Cheelee’s official Twitter account is @cheelee_tweet. Cheelee’s official message board is medium.com/cheelee-cheel. The Reddit community for Cheelee is https://reddit.com/r/cheelee_gang/.

Buying and Selling Cheelee

According to CryptoCompare, “Cheelee (CHEEL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cheelee has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 53,837,995.70877286 in circulation. The last known price of Cheelee is 22.10254307 USD and is up 0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $6,421,764.93 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cheelee.io/.”

