Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,007 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,483 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $5,485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Caprock Group LLC lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 82.8% during the fourth quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,613 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $546,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Cheniere Energy by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,878 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNG stock traded up $1.02 on Monday, reaching $177.74. 859,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,892,421. The company has a market cap of $40.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $167.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.31 and a 1 year high of $184.62.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.30 by ($0.17). Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 28.55% and a return on equity of 48.19%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.89 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 8.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Cheniere Energy announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to reacquire up to 9.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.48%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LNG shares. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $223.00 to $206.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $199.09.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

