China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CJJD opened at $2.37 on Thursday. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $4.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.99.

About China Jo-Jo Drugstores

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

