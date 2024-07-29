China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
China Jo-Jo Drugstores Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:CJJD opened at $2.37 on Thursday. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 52 week low of $1.56 and a 52 week high of $4.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.99.
About China Jo-Jo Drugstores
