China Merchants Port (OTCMKTS:CMHHY) Hits New 52-Week High at $14.76

China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited (OTCMKTS:CMHHY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $14.76 and last traded at $14.76, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $14.76.

China Merchants Port Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.22.

China Merchants Port Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $0.5644 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 25th. This is an increase from China Merchants Port’s previous dividend of $0.54.

China Merchants Port Company Profile

China Merchants Port Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a port operator in Mainland China, Brazil, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and internationally. The company operates through Ports Operation, Bonded Logistics Operation, and Other Operations segments. It engages in the container, and bulk and general cargo terminal operation; logistic park operation, ports transportation, and airport cargo handling; and property development, holding, and investment activities.

