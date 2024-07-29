Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) PT Lowered to $55.00

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) had its price target decreased by BMO Capital Markets from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,400.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,270.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $62.88.

NYSE:CMG opened at $49.83 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $125.36 and a 200-day moving average of $80.01. The company has a market capitalization of $68.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.17, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52 week low of $35.37 and a 52 week high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $12.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 500 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

