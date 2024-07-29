ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,500 shares, a growth of 13.8% from the June 30th total of 101,500 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.0 days.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $27.20. 25,903 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,799. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $238.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.56 and a beta of 0.69. ChoiceOne Financial Services has a 52-week low of $15.84 and a 52-week high of $32.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.32.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. ChoiceOne Financial Services’s payout ratio is 38.43%.

Insider Activity at ChoiceOne Financial Services

Institutional Trading of ChoiceOne Financial Services

In other ChoiceOne Financial Services news, CEO Kelly Potes purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 40,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,003,325. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 7.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COFS. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ChoiceOne Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth $111,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in ChoiceOne Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $1,351,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 23,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 350,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,591,000 after buying an additional 2,871 shares in the last quarter. 19.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ChoiceOne Financial Services

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ChoiceOne Bank that provides banking services to corporations, partnerships, and individuals in Michigan. The company offers various deposit products, including time, savings, and demand deposits, safe deposit, and automated transaction machine services.

