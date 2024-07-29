Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 181 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $2,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in Chubb in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Stock Up 0.6 %

CB stock traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $271.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,014,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,839. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $110.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $253.81. Chubb Limited has a fifty-two week low of $198.10 and a fifty-two week high of $275.41.

Chubb Increases Dividend

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $5.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 18.14%. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.92 EPS. Analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total value of $2,181,692.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,199,649.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Peter C. Enns sold 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.06, for a total transaction of $2,181,692.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 45,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,199,649.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.98, for a total value of $626,352.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,648,059.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,552 shares of company stock valued at $12,149,985 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on CB shares. HSBC reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective (down from $275.00) on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Chubb from $260.00 to $259.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Chubb from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.79.

About Chubb

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

