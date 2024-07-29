Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) Price Target Raised to $161.00

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $161.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CHDN. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Churchill Downs from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Churchill Downs from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities raised their target price on Churchill Downs from $156.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Churchill Downs from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Churchill Downs from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $155.60.

Get Churchill Downs alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on CHDN

Churchill Downs Trading Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ CHDN opened at $142.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.13. Churchill Downs has a 12 month low of $106.45 and a 12 month high of $146.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.97.

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.18. Churchill Downs had a net margin of 15.61% and a return on equity of 47.53%. The company had revenue of $890.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Churchill Downs will post 6.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Churchill Downs

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHDN. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Churchill Downs by 5.6% during the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 847,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,921,000 after acquiring an additional 44,773 shares in the last quarter. Barlow Wealth Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Churchill Downs during the 4th quarter worth about $20,669,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in Churchill Downs by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 423,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,411,000 after purchasing an additional 47,269 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Churchill Downs by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,814,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $919,513,000 after purchasing an additional 35,337 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Churchill Downs by 113.8% during the 4th quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 463,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,547,000 after buying an additional 246,769 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Churchill Downs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Churchill Downs Incorporated operates as a racing, online wagering, and gaming entertainment company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Live and Historical Racing, TwinSpires, and Gaming. The company operates pari-mutuel gaming entertainment venues; TwinSpires, an online wagering platform for horse racing, sports, and iGaming; retail sports books; and casino gaming.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Churchill Downs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Churchill Downs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.