Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) Shares Purchased by Ascent Group LLC

Ascent Group LLC boosted its stake in Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,990 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $2,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Quarry LP increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 183.1% during the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,104 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 686.7% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,014 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Citizens Financial Group

In other Citizens Financial Group news, insider Craig Jack Read sold 3,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.26, for a total transaction of $170,357.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,454,401.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CFG has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.60.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of CFG stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.00. 8,330,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,530,583. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $43.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.60.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The bank reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.01). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 10.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 60.87%.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

