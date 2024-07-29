Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Price Target Increased to $70.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Free Report) had its target price boosted by TD Cowen from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on KO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $70.20.

Coca-Cola Stock Up 1.5 %

Coca-Cola stock opened at $67.05 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.51. The firm has a market cap of $288.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Coca-Cola has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $67.11.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Coca-Cola will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $1,253,987.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at $14,507,516.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total value of $553,722,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,883,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,280,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nancy Quan sold 19,304 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.96, for a total value of $1,253,987.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,507,516.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 841,588 shares of company stock valued at $568,972,027. 0.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KO. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 15,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its stake in Coca-Cola by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 33,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,773 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the period. Finally, Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,696,000. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

See Also

