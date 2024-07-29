Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Price Target Raised to $70.00 at Truist Financial

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Free Report) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $70.20.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KO

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

Shares of KO stock opened at $67.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $288.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Coca-Cola has a 12 month low of $51.55 and a 12 month high of $67.11.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.78 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 43.62%. Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts forecast that Coca-Cola will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total value of $3,551,903.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,358,962.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 57,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.99, for a total transaction of $3,551,903.02. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,358,962.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total transaction of $553,722,575.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,883,546 shares in the company, valued at $1,742,280,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 841,588 shares of company stock valued at $568,972,027. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coca-Cola

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KO. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at about $410,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 450,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,549,000 after buying an additional 89,139 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Smart Money Group LLC now owns 4,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. 70.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.