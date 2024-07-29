Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) Receives $140.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $142.50.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CIGI. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of Colliers International Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Colliers International Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIGI. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Colliers International Group by 575.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 3,377.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 313 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 252.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Security National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group during the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CIGI opened at $139.43 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.10. Colliers International Group has a 1-year low of $83.38 and a 1-year high of $140.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.01 and a beta of 1.50.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $989.03 million. Colliers International Group had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 2.25%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Colliers International Group will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. Colliers International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.63%.

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate professional and investment management services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers outsourcing and advisory services, such as engineering and project management, property management, valuation, and other services, as well as loan servicing for commercial real estate clients.

