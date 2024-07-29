Colonial Coal International (CVE:CAD) Sets New 12-Month High at $3.17

Colonial Coal International Corp. (CVE:CAD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$3.17 and last traded at C$3.11, with a volume of 204770 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.00.

Colonial Coal International Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.57 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.42. The company has a current ratio of 32.39, a quick ratio of 14.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of C$562.21 million, a PE ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 1.60.

Get Colonial Coal International alerts:

Colonial Coal International (CVE:CAD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 28th. The mining company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Colonial Coal International Corp. will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Colonial Coal International

Colonial Coal International Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of coal properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Huguenot coal project, a coal project with seventeen licenses covering an area of approximately 7,592 hectares. The company also holds interest in Flatbed coal property with eight coal licenses covering approximately 9,077 hectares in the Liard Mining Division, northeastern British Columbia.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Colonial Coal International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colonial Coal International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.