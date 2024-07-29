Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Shares Sold by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report) by 51.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 192,678 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned 0.64% of Columbus McKinnon worth $8,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,445,843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,437,000 after purchasing an additional 27,039 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Columbus McKinnon by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,842,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,885,000 after acquiring an additional 13,630 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,557,371 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,505,000 after purchasing an additional 16,174 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 357,833 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,963,000 after purchasing an additional 5,125 shares during the period. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 243,596 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,505,000 after purchasing an additional 8,107 shares in the last quarter. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

Columbus McKinnon Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMCO opened at $39.41 on Monday. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a 52 week low of $30.29 and a 52 week high of $45.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Columbus McKinnon Dividend Announcement

Columbus McKinnon ( NASDAQ:CMCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.09). Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The business had revenue of $265.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Columbus McKinnon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.28%.

Insider Activity

In other Columbus McKinnon news, Director Christopher J. Stephens acquired 1,500 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.71 per share, with a total value of $58,065.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $58,065. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on CMCO shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Columbus McKinnon in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock.

View Our Latest Analysis on CMCO

About Columbus McKinnon

(Free Report)

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions for moving, lifting, positioning, and securing materials worldwide. It offers manual hoists, electric and air hoists, winches, hydraulic jacks, trolleys and its clamps, and lifting tables; crane systems, such as mobile and jib cranes, material handling solutions, enclosed track rail systems, and crane components and kits; and rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, lifting slings and lashing systems, tie-downs and load binders, forestry and hand tools, and shackles.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.