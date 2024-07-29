CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

CompoSecure, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.71.

CMPO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of CompoSecure in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on CompoSecure in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark increased their price target on CompoSecure from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on CompoSecure from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of CompoSecure in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th.

CMPO stock opened at $8.09 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.89 and its 200-day moving average is $6.31. CompoSecure has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $8.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $651.97 million, a PE ratio of 8.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.71.

CompoSecure (NASDAQ:CMPO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. CompoSecure had a negative return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 5.14%. The business had revenue of $104.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.20 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CompoSecure will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th.

In other news, Director Michele Logan sold 2,968,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $19,292,422.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,829 shares in the company, valued at $135,388.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other CompoSecure news, Director Michele Logan sold 2,968,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $19,292,422.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,388.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Llr Equity Partners Iv, L.P. sold 4,752,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $30,888,975.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 74.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CompoSecure by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 843,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,098,000 after acquiring an additional 13,081 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in CompoSecure by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 601,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after purchasing an additional 246,094 shares in the last quarter. Grizzlyrock Capital LLC bought a new stake in CompoSecure during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,223,000. Boston Partners grew its stake in CompoSecure by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 557,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,028,000 after buying an additional 161,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CompoSecure in the 1st quarter worth $1,424,000. 37.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CompoSecure, Inc manufactures and designs metal, composite, and proprietary financial transaction cards in the United States and internationally. Its primary metal form factors include embedded, metal veneer lite, metal veneer, and full metal products. The company also offers Arculus Cold Storage Wallet, a three-factor authentication solution, which supports specific digital assets, including Bitcoin, Ethereum, non-fungible tokens and others.

