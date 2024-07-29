Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) Trading Down 3.6%

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) dropped 3.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $244.00 and last traded at $244.42. Approximately 173,040 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 1,199,725 shares. The stock had previously closed at $253.48.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $287.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Argus upgraded Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 15th. HSBC increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.28.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 2.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $45.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $252.86 and a 200 day moving average of $255.09.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $0.11. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.72% and a net margin of 22.70%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.91 earnings per share. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 30.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total value of $827,053.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $442,270.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $254,997.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,266. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Michael Mcgrew sold 3,237 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.50, for a total value of $827,053.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,731 shares in the company, valued at $442,270.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,214 shares of company stock worth $7,620,551. Company insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Constellation Brands

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STZ. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 39.4% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 11,685,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,175,583,000 after purchasing an additional 3,304,709 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $443,844,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 8.7% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,040,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,892,000 after purchasing an additional 723,549 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter valued at about $156,358,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands by 24,922.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 567,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,075,000 after purchasing an additional 564,744 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

