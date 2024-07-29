COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.540-2.580 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.540. The company issued revenue guidance of -. COPT Defense Properties also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.54-2.58 EPS.

COPT Defense Properties Price Performance

Shares of COPT Defense Properties stock traded down $0.01 on Monday, hitting $28.26. 1,000,528 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 846,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.44. COPT Defense Properties has a 52 week low of $22.20 and a 52 week high of $28.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.98.

COPT Defense Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. COPT Defense Properties’s payout ratio is currently -109.26%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.00.

About COPT Defense Properties

COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (USG) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company's tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements.

