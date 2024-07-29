COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY24 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.54-2.58 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.54. COPT Defense Properties also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.63-0.65 EPS.

COPT Defense Properties Stock Performance

Shares of CDP stock remained flat at $28.27 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 844,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,237. COPT Defense Properties has a 1-year low of $22.20 and a 1-year high of $28.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.66. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.44.

COPT Defense Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. COPT Defense Properties’s payout ratio is currently -109.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wedbush reissued an outperform rating and issued a $28.00 price objective (up previously from $27.00) on shares of COPT Defense Properties in a report on Monday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $27.00.

About COPT Defense Properties

COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (USG) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company's tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements.

