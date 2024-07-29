Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ) Shares Gap Up to $10.21

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) shares gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.21, but opened at $10.52. Core Scientific shares last traded at $10.80, with a volume of 849,771 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have commented on CORZ. B. Riley upgraded Core Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $0.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Core Scientific from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.50 price objective on shares of Core Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.71.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.07.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $179.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.60 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 3,770 shares of Core Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total value of $37,662.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 393,428 shares in the company, valued at $3,930,345.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Core Scientific news, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 7,321 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $68,744.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 359,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,379,245.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Todd M. Duchene sold 3,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $37,662.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 393,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,930,345.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in Core Scientific during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,156,000. Vident Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $4,047,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Core Scientific in the first quarter worth about $84,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $417,000.

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

