Coveo Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVOSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Coveo Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVOSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 322,700 shares, an increase of 45.3% from the June 30th total of 222,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.
Coveo Solutions Stock Performance
CVOSF stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $4.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,345. Coveo Solutions has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.16.
About Coveo Solutions
