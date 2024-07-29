Coveo Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVOSF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Coveo Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVOSF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 322,700 shares, an increase of 45.3% from the June 30th total of 222,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.5 days.

Coveo Solutions Stock Performance

CVOSF stock traded down $0.07 on Monday, reaching $4.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,345. Coveo Solutions has a 52 week low of $4.78 and a 52 week high of $12.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.16.

About Coveo Solutions

Coveo Solutions Inc provides AI platforms that enable individualized, connected, and trusted digital experiences. The Relevance Cloud platform, an AI solution that integrates AI search, recommendations, GenAI answering, AI models, and analytics across various digital domains; and is designed for scale, security, and compliance and integrates into enterprise ecosystems as a cloud-native SaaS, multi-tenant, API-first, and headless platform.

