Crane (NYSE:CR) Reaches New 1-Year High at $162.28

Shares of Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $162.28 and last traded at $159.62, with a volume of 40554 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $158.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CR shares. DA Davidson raised their price target on Crane from $142.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Crane from $157.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Crane from $120.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. StockNews.com raised Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 27th. Finally, Vertical Research raised Crane from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crane currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.50.

Crane Stock Performance

Crane Announces Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.59, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

Institutional Trading of Crane

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crane by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,202 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 3,533 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Crane by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 341 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Crane by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crane during the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Crane by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 27,491 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,248,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Electronics, Process Flow Technologies, and Engineered Materials.

