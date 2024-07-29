Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Short Interest Up 12.1% in July

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,580,000 shares, a growth of 12.1% from the June 30th total of 5,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 938,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CRNX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $97.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.08.

Get Crinetics Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 0.2 %

CRNX stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.26. The company had a trading volume of 545,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 845,864. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.96 and a 200 day moving average of $44.28. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $15.76 and a fifty-two week high of $55.78.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.84) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $0.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.20 million. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 76.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.85) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -3.54 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 107,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total transaction of $5,307,931.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,719,759. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $148,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 89,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,431,053.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard Scott Struthers sold 107,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total transaction of $5,307,931.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 257,485 shares in the company, valued at $12,719,759. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 280,464 shares of company stock worth $13,777,063. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 366,571.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,403,000 after purchasing an additional 51,320 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,921,000 after acquiring an additional 22,300 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 1,987,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,725,000 after acquiring an additional 404,443 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 176,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,277,000 after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 718.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 440,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,687,000 after purchasing an additional 387,033 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company’s stock.

About Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist, which is in Phase 3 trial for the treatment of acromegaly; and Phase 2 trial for treating carcinoid syndrome associated with neuroendocrine tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.