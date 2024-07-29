Critical Comparison: Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY) versus OSRAM Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF)

Seven & i (OTCMKTS:SVNDY – Get Free Report) and OSRAM Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Seven & i and OSRAM Licht’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Seven & i $79.46 billion 0.37 $1.56 billion N/A N/A OSRAM Licht $3.89 billion N/A -$1.75 billion ($6.80) -8.09

Seven & i has higher revenue and earnings than OSRAM Licht.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Seven & i 0 0 0 0 N/A OSRAM Licht 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Seven & i and OSRAM Licht, as reported by MarketBeat.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Seven & i shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Seven & i and OSRAM Licht’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Seven & i 1.94% 11.48% 4.06% OSRAM Licht -62.54% 0.63% 0.13%

Risk and Volatility

Seven & i has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, OSRAM Licht has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Seven & i beats OSRAM Licht on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Seven & i

Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. operates convenience stores, superstores, department stores, supermarkets, and specialty stores. It operates through six segments: Domestic Convenience Store operations, Overseas Convenience Store Operations, Superstore Operations, Department and Specialty Store Operations, Financial Services, and Others. The company engages in the operation of convenience stores comprising directly managed corporate stores and franchised stores; retail business that provides daily life necessities, such as food and other daily necessities and dollar merchandise and services; banking, leasing, and credit card business; and real estate business. Seven & i Holdings Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About OSRAM Licht

OSRAM Licht AG provides various lighting products and solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Opto Semiconductors, Automotive, and Digital. The company was formerly known as Kyros A AG and changed its name to OSRAM Licht AG in November 2012. OSRAM Licht AG was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Munich, Germany. OSRAM Licht AG operates as a subsidiary of ams-OSRAM AG.

