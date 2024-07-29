Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (CRR) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on August 15th

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, July 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of 0.074 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C($0.38). The company had revenue of C$118.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$118.90 million.

