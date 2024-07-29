Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (CRR.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 31st

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UNGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0742 per share on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$13.88 on Monday. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of C$11.68 and a 52 week high of C$14.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.18, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.00 and a beta of 0.92. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CRR.UN. CIBC reduced their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$16.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$15.28.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CRR.UN

Insider Activity at Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

In other news, Director Mark Holly acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$65,150.00. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

