CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 87,123 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,866 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $27,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRWD. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 17,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,447,000 after buying an additional 4,064 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $343,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $265,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CrowdStrike stock traded up $4.04 on Monday, reaching $260.20. 9,549,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,075,526. The stock has a market cap of $63.32 billion, a PE ratio of 492.96, a PEG ratio of 13.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $140.52 and a twelve month high of $398.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $354.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $326.67.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CrowdStrike ( NASDAQ:CRWD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $921.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.82 million. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.39%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CRWD shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $435.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $425.00 to $380.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Finally, Westpark Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $356.37.

Get Our Latest Report on CrowdStrike

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,470,706.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,662 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.63, for a total transaction of $632,607.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,645 shares in the company, valued at $15,470,706.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO George Kurtz sold 56,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.41, for a total transaction of $17,131,890.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,146,048 shares in the company, valued at $348,868,471.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 219,675 shares of company stock valued at $76,931,522. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

(Free Report)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.