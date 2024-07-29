Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) Short Interest Update

Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,650,000 shares, a growth of 11.8% from the June 30th total of 2,370,000 shares. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,080,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Crown Stock Performance

Shares of CCK stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Monday, reaching $86.78. The company had a trading volume of 1,052,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,153,562. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $79.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Crown has a one year low of $69.61 and a one year high of $94.78. The company has a market capitalization of $10.48 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.85.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.22. Crown had a net margin of 3.68% and a return on equity of 23.96%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Crown will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Crown’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.82%.

In other news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total transaction of $746,370.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,068,470.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director James H. Miller sold 9,000 shares of Crown stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.93, for a total transaction of $746,370.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,068,470.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Timothy J. Donahue sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $1,275,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 593,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,480,440.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,575,870 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Crown

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCK. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its stake in Crown by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 44,935 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after purchasing an additional 15,605 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Crown by 8.8% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 82,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,146,000 after buying an additional 6,654 shares during the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its stake in shares of Crown by 8.9% in the second quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 274,459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,417,000 after buying an additional 22,438 shares during the period. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its position in Crown by 0.7% during the second quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 115,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,601,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Crown by 4.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,208,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,916,000 after acquiring an additional 46,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CCK shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Crown from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Crown from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Crown from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com raised Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Crown from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.21.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the packaging business in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas Beverage, European Beverage, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging segments. The company manufactures and sells recyclable aluminum beverage cans and ends, glass bottles, steel crowns, aluminum caps, non-beverage cans, and aerosol cans and closures.

Further Reading

