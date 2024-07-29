CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN) to Issue $0.08 Monthly Dividend

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRT.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 31st, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0771 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st.

CT Real Estate Investment Trust Trading Down 0.3 %

CT Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at C$14.50 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$13.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.41, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.97. CT Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$12.57 and a 12-month high of C$15.62.

Get CT Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Desjardins decreased their price objective on shares of CT Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$15.70.

About CT Real Estate Investment Trust

(Get Free Report)

CT Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX:CRT.UN) is an unincorporated, closed-end real estate investment trust formed to own income-producing commercial properties primarily located in Canada. Its portfolio is comprised of over 325 properties totaling approximately 26 million square feet of GLA, consisting primarily of retail properties located across Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CT Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.