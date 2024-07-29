CytoDyn Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYDY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

CytoDyn Inc. (OTCMKTS:CYDY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,024,100 shares, a growth of 13.5% from the June 30th total of 7,070,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,704,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

CytoDyn Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of CYDY traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 486,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,587,713. The firm has a market cap of $148.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.15. CytoDyn has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $0.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.16.

CytoDyn Company Profile

CytoDyn Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of treatments for multiple therapeutic indications. The company is involved in the clinical development of leronlimab, a novel humanized monoclonal antibody targeting the C-C chemokine receptor type 5 receptor in the areas of COVID-19, human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), Metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH), and solid tumors in oncology, such as metastatic triple-negative breast cancer.

